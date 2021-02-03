2021 Porsche Panamera launched in India at Rs 1.45 crore

- Panamera GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S E-hybrid now available in India

- Panamera 4 and 4 10 years edition continue to be on sale

Porsche has launched the 2021 Panamera range of models in India with a starting price of Rs 1.45 crore. The new Panamera is now available in four models - Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid.

The front of all the models features a lowered nose with air intake grilles, larger side cooling vents, and a single-bar front light unit. The Turbo S is specifically differentiated by a larger set of air inlets. Coming to the rear, all the models get the signature light strip which runs across the boot line connecting the redesigned LED tail lights. The Panamera is powered by the familiar 2.9-litre V6 petrol motor making 325bhp and 450Nm of peak torque.

The Panamera GTS model has been specially tuned for more power delivery and now wears a new blacked-out graphic for the LED tail lamps and gets a more powerful V8 engine making 473bhp and 620Nm of torque. The plug-in offering from Porsche is the Tubo S E-Hybrid which also happens to be the most powerful in the lot. The V8 biturbo combined with an electric motor puts out 552bhp and a whopping 750Nm of torque. The electric motor is powered by a new 17.9 kWh battery adding 59 kilometre of range in its full-electric mode. Transmission is handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch unit.

As to the inside, all models feature the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity. Additionally, it also gets LED matrix headlights, park assist with surround view, and a head-up display. The recently launched exclusive 10 years edition is still available for interested buyers at select dealerships in the country.

The ex-showroom prices of the new Panamera models are listed below.

Panamera – Rs 1.45 Crore

Panamera GTS – Rs 1.86 Crore

Panamera Turbo S – Rs 2.12 Crore

Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – Rs 2.43 Crore

Manolito Vujicic, recently appointed Brand Head of Porsche India says: “We are excited to introduce the new Panamera to all visitors at our dealerships across the country. With its best-in-class performance, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance, the new Panamera is a true four-door sports and a true luxury saloon. It has significantly contributed to the brand’s global success since its introduction in 2009 and now raises the bar even higher with the new range offering the ultimate combination of power, prestige and comfort. We are confident that the Panamera will drive our momentum in 2021, with more additions to our model range to come.”