  • Home
  • News
  Nissan Magnite SUV teased; will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

Nissan Magnite SUV teased; will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

May 29, 2020, 07:48 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
619 Views
Nissan Magnite SUV teased; will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

- Features a crossover silhouette with angular lines

- Expected to be launched in August 2020

- Will share platform with Renault HBC compact SUV and Triber

Under the Nissan Next transformation project, the Japanese carmaker has teased as many as 12 new cars, including a new Nissan Z car, that will be launched within the next 18 months. In the same video, Nissan has also teased an unnamed compact SUV, which starts with the letter M. This upcoming SUV, we believe, will be the made-for-India Nissan Magnite.

The teaser showcases an SUV with a crossover stance and angular lines. The silhouette reveals sleek headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs and a sharply raked C-pillar. If this indeed is the Nissan Magnite, the compact SUV will turn out to be a looker.

This rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the Triber. The same architecture will also spawn a compact SUV for Renault, expected to be named as Kiger.

Besides the underpinnings, the Nissan Magnite will also share its mechanicals with the Renault Triber. Lower variants will come powered by a 1.0-litre BR10 three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will make 72bhp and 96Nm. Higher up the range, Nissan will offer a 1.0-litre HR10 turbocharged engine that will punch out 95bhp. A five-speed manual gearbox will be standard. The NA motor will get an AMT option, while the turbo-petrol is expected to be offered with a CVT.

Nissan is planning to shake-up the compact SUV segment by pricing the Magnite aggressively. It is also likely to offer some big-car features like 360-degree camera and more. And what's even more interesting is that Nissan is planning a market launch around August 2020.

