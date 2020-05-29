Please Tell Us Your City

New Nissan Z car officially teased for the first time

May 29, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
New Nissan Z car officially teased for the first time

- Teased during product planning presentation

- The successor to the 370Z could arrive in 2022

It is official! After a long wait (almost 12 years) and a lot of anticipation, Nissan is finally building the new-gen Z car. Officially teased by the Japanese carmaker in a video on future product planning, the 370Z replacement is expected to arrive next year.

Nissan 350Z Exterior

Details regarding the new Fairlady is quite scarce at the moment. But Nissan has plans to introduce 12 new models in the next 18 months. And one of those 12 models will be the new Z (which might carry the Z400 moniker). The plans will kick start with the production version of the Ariya Concept.

Going by the teaser, the new Z will sport a retro-modern design with a fastback silhouette. The split-oval headlamps are the only visible elements in the vague teaser. Under the hood, we expect the new Z to be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400. This motor should be able to put out anything between 400-500bhp. And for the purists, the Fairlady should stick to its rear-wheel-drive layout paired with a manual gearbox. But we do expect an automatic to be offered as well.

Nissan 350Z Exterior

Work on the new Z is already underway. We spotted a mysterious test mule being driven around the Nurburgring last November wearing the 370Z body. The carmaker also trademarked new ‘Z’ logo sometime back which was the earliest hint of the revival of the two-door sports coupe. Built ground up, the new Z will be built on a new platform as well.

Given the timeline, the new Nissan Z car should be revealed sometime next year before going on sale in 2022. Indian debut is also expected.

  • Nissan
  • 350Z
  • Nissan 350Z
