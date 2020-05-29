Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai India contributes relief support worth Rs 26 crore

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has always been on the forefront in formulating new COVID-19 relief measures ever since the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer has donated and contributed relief support worth Rs 26 crore to the Government of India.

The carmaker continues its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and help the needy. It recently donated 10,000 units of dry snacks kits to the Government of Haryana. The automaker had started off by donating Rs 7 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. It also handed over imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits worth Rs 4 crore to ICMR and supported the production of ventilators. Then, it still has tie-ups with partners to continue the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitisers, face masks and incinerators for hospitals in India.

Apart from all these afore-mentioned activities, HMIL also provides State Governments with dry ration kits and many other essential donations to the ones who are in need from time to time. HMIL's dealers themselves have also come forward to offer material and monetary support to the needy. Additionally, there are special offers planned exclusively for Corona Warriors including the medical professionals, police officers etc. The carmaker has taken many initiatives in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak and ensures safety at its factory and dealerships with hygiene and sanitisation as a standard operating procedure for everyone's well-being.