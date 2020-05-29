Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Fortuner facelift likely to be unveiled on 4 June

Toyota Fortuner facelift likely to be unveiled on 4 June

May 29, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
9377 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Fortuner facelift likely to be unveiled on 4 June

- To get new cosmetic and feature updates

- Mechanically to continue with existing petrol and diesel engine options

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to be showcased in Thailand on 4 June 2020. The Fortuner is one of popular selling SUVs in the global market and it has been due for an update for a while now. The upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift is expected to get fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. We had revealed the digitally rendered version of the upcoming SUV and you can read all about it here

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner will get fresh cosmetic updates in the form of a new bumper, redesigned headlamps, revised grille and new design alloy wheels. As for the rear, the SUV is expected to sport revised bumper design along with sporty detailing in the form of new roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, blacked-out skid plates and single tip exhaust. 

As for the interior, the Fortuner facelift is expected to get more enhanced upholstery and an updated infotainment system. The updated SUV is also expected to get modern connectivity features that will enhance the ownership experience. Mechanically, the SUV will continue to be powered by 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options in both manual and automatic options. The all-wheel drive option will continue to be offered in diesel guise. 

More details about the Toyota Fortuner facelift will be known post its official unveiling.

Source: Mag

Photo source: K

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner facelift
  • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1628 Likes
173940 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3582 Likes
335024 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in