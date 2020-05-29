Toyota Fortuner facelift likely to be unveiled on 4 June

- To get new cosmetic and feature updates

- Mechanically to continue with existing petrol and diesel engine options

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to be showcased in Thailand on 4 June 2020. The Fortuner is one of popular selling SUVs in the global market and it has been due for an update for a while now. The upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift is expected to get fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. We had revealed the digitally rendered version of the upcoming SUV and you can read all about it here.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner will get fresh cosmetic updates in the form of a new bumper, redesigned headlamps, revised grille and new design alloy wheels. As for the rear, the SUV is expected to sport revised bumper design along with sporty detailing in the form of new roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, blacked-out skid plates and single tip exhaust.

As for the interior, the Fortuner facelift is expected to get more enhanced upholstery and an updated infotainment system. The updated SUV is also expected to get modern connectivity features that will enhance the ownership experience. Mechanically, the SUV will continue to be powered by 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options in both manual and automatic options. The all-wheel drive option will continue to be offered in diesel guise.

More details about the Toyota Fortuner facelift will be known post its official unveiling.

Source: Mag

Photo source: K