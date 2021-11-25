Nissan Magnite dual-tone colour options revised

- Now available in five mono-tone and three dual-tone colour options

Nissan India has silently rejigged the colour options of the Magnite compact SUV. The carmaker has axed the Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black dual-tone paint scheme. The changes have been on the carmaker’s official website along with a revision in the product brochure. The Magnite is now available in five mono-tone and three dual-tone colour combinations.

The mono-tone hues available for the Magnite include Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red, Sandstone Brown, and Storm White. There are three dual-tone options to choose from – Vivid Blue with Storm White, Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

The Magnite entered the compact SUV segment late last year with aggressive pricing. It comes loaded with features such as LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, rear AC vents, an air purifier, wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

A few months back, Nissan India introduced ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership’ that allows customers to avail Nissan and Datsun models on a subscription basis. Currently available in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai, you can know more about it here.

The Magnite offers two petrol powertrains to choose from. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol has an output of 71bhp and 96Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol is peppier and is tuned to produce 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. We have tested the Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT in real-world conditions and reviewed Nissan’s claimed mileage of 17.7kmpl. To know if the Nissan Magnite adheres to it, watch our detailed average and efficiency review below.