Volkswagen Tiguan facelift production commences; to be launched in India next month

- India launch on 7 December, 2021

- To be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is all set to bring in its final offering for 2021. This time it’s the Volkswagen Tiguan that has commenced local assembly at the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The SUV is slated to be launched in India on 7 December, 2021.

This being a facelift, the Tiguan will get mild cosmetic upgrades. The front fascia will get a revised front grille, new matrix LED headlamps with integrated dual-barrel LED DRLs, upsized 18-inch alloy wheels, and a reworked front bumper with repositioned fog lamp housing. The tail lamps have also been tweaked for a fresher and modern look.

The cabin of the Tiguan will be equipped with leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, memory function for driver seat, an illuminated gear knob, a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, three-zone climate control, and a sliding rear bench.

Gone is the diesel derivative and the new Tiguan will only be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that will dish out 184bhp and 300Nm of torque. It will be coupled to a seven-speed DSG that dispenses power to all four wheels.

Upon its introduction in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan will go against the likes of the Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson. We expect the Tiguan facelift to be priced from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, ex-showroom.