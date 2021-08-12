CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite turbo manual- real-world fuel efficiency comparison

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    862 Views
    Renault Kiger Front View

    Introduction

    Renault brought in the Kiger in India undercutting all its rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. It's built on the CMFA+ platform and, of course, a stable-mate to the Nissan Magnite from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Much has already been said about these siblings in terms of overall packages. Now, let's get straight to the question that most buyers ask - 'kitna deti hai?' And it's quite reasonable to ask about fuel economy as prices are soaring, to say the least. Plus, there's no diesel model, which in general, is looked at to be more frugal than the petrol versions.

    Front View

    Still, let's see how these turbo-petrol versions stack up against each other and how fuel-efficient these two are out there in the real world. Yes, we'll soon sample the CVT version and hopefully the naturally-aspirated version as well. But, for now, the test figures here, are for the 1.0-litre turbocharged units mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Front View

    City Fuel Efficiency

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As you'd know, both of these derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine churning out 99bhp and 160Nm of torque. Essentially, all the same with even the kerb weight being similar. But thankfully, there is a difference in styling and features, and a slight difference in performance too. You can read our performance analysis of these two in detail here. Still, when it comes to the fuel economy in the city, the Magnite managed a slightly better figure by returning 14.17km to a litre. Meanwhile, the Kiger came close by putting up a figure of 13.27kmpl in the same tests with similar conditions.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Highway Fuel efficiency

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Again, for this assessment, we set the same parameters and followed the path on the same circuit that we usually do for all our vehicles on test. Here the tables turned, with the Kiger delivering almost 2kmpl more than the Magnite. This Renault travelled 18.96km to each litre of fuel it sipped, while the Nissan returned a fuel efficiency of 17.07kmpl. Not astonishingly high figures, but not disappointing, to say the least.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    Left Front Three Quarter

    So, there you go, both these compact SUVs have gone through our rigorous fuel economy tests. As compared to the ARAI-rated figures of 20kmpl, an average of 16.12kmpl for the Kiger and 15.62kmpl for the Magnite is no way something that owners of these SUVs will have to worry about. That said, it also depends on the driving parameters, traffic conditions, and various other factors that the cars will be subjected to. Yet, all in all, they've quite nicely managed to prove to be among some of the frugal compact SUVs available in our country.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Safari AT vs Hyundai Alcazar AT

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars
    • Home
    • Expert Reviews
    • Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite turbo manual- real-world fuel efficiency comparison