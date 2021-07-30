Tata Safari AT vs Hyundai Alcazar AT

Having driven them back to back in multiple scenarios, the Safari and the Alcazar tick all the right boxes but which of these two family-friendly offerings does the job better?

You have choices upon choices if you want a crossover under Rs 25 lakh. But what if you are looking for a brand new SUV that drives well and can seat six/seven? Until recently the only real option you had is the Mahindra XUV500 which, let’s face it, has been around way too long without any update. Now, though, the six/seven seater family SUV space has some movement going on and in this comparison test we are looking at two of the most popular mid-size SUVs on the market right now – the evergreen Tata Safari and the long awaited Hyundai Alcazar .

Design and Stance

Let’s start with the looks. Parked side by side, it’s the Safari that follows the SUV design manifesto more strictly than the Alcazar. It’s a more substantial looking SUV despite having so many curves, while the Alcazar has straight, cleaner lines and is a chunky little vehicle but it still looks smaller in comparison. What’s more, the Safari’s 205mm ground clearance, chunky tires and bonnet/roofline are all higher than the Alcazar, adding to the commanding stance.

Inside the Cabin

Round one may have gone to the Safari, but then the Alcazar claws back some ground with its plush cabin ambience. From the new tan colour for the dashboard and the upholstery to the heavy usage of brushed silver trim and perforated finish, the materials used and the general layout is pleasantly coherent on the Hyundai. In comparison, the Safari’s cabin is bright and airy thanks to slightly bigger volume and lighter colours for the upholstery. The cabin though is a mish-mash of average quality plastics – the door handles feel chunky and the graining on the top of the dash looks good as well but lower down its all hard plastics, especially below the steering column and around the foot well.

Ergonomics aren’t the Safari’s strongest suite, either. For instance, the USB and aux input aren’t as ridiculously difficult to access as in the Harrier but the positioning of it is still odd. And because neither is backlit it becomes difficult connecting your devices at night. Secondly, the wing mirrors are large and offer good rear visibility but because they are so big and positioned a little too high, they also create huge blind spots as you approach a busy junction – it is tough to have a good enough view of the incoming traffic (especially two wheelers) without leaning sideward.

There is a considerable difference between these two in terms of first impressions. The Alcazar doesn’t feel like the toughest thing at least from the driver’s seat – the dash is set quite low, the steering is smaller in comparison to the Safari and it’s got a car-like driving position. The Safari, on the other hand, feels bigger on the inside, chunkier to pilot and again, substantial. Overall, there are positive qualities for both but it's the better built, if less copious, cabin of the Alcazar that takes the win.

Three-row convenience

In terms of space and comfort, it’s the Safari that comes out stronger in many areas. First up, the seats are set at a good height and are broad with ample lateral support. The backrest, too, has good bolstering and as we found out, more comfortable than the Alcazar which didn’t feel as supportive. The Safari, then, gets that crucial lead upfront and continues to impress as you move on to the rear. Here you will notice that the beltline on the Hyundai is slightly higher, so over-the-shoulder visibility is not as good as the Safari. The captain seats are also perched high for good visibility and to allow tall occupants to stretch their legs further down the floor. In terms of seat comfort, the consensus during the test was that the Safari’s second row accommodation was not only more spacious but also more comfortable thanks to better sculpted seats, while the Alcazar’s seats were a bit flat. The Safari also scores well when it comes to that all-important airy feeling with its bright upholstery and a larger glasshouse.

As for the third row twin seats, the squab and backrest on the Safari is surprisingly good, with a reasonable amount of cushioning. Sure, you won’t get much in terms of thigh support but there is actually a decent amount of legroom and shoulder room for two adults to spend an hour or two in the last row without whining. In comparison the Alcazar is nowhere as comfortable as the Safari but that’s not to say that it’s all bad.

Again, the seats aren’t as nicely contoured and they are closer to floor but for short journeys they are sufficient. The Alcazar may not excel at outright seat comfort but it has many ambience-focused elements that the Safari cannot match. In fact, second row occupants are treated with a wireless charging pad, fold out tray tables and window blinds. You even get soft cushions linked to the headrests which add to the overall comfort.

All things considered, the Safari sets new benchmarks for comfort in this segment. It may not be able to pamper its occupants with as many creature comforts as the Alcazar but with its better contoured seats and more space in both second and third row, it wins the space contest.

Features

In this segment, alloy wheels, climate control, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, electric mirrors and a multimedia system are standard fare. Being a Hyundai, the Alcazar naturally brings so much more to the table. You get a large panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual wireless charging pads, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESP, hill hold and so much more. The Safari is also decently loaded but then it ought to be considering it costs significantly more than the Hyundai. In terms of standout features, it comes with what Tata calls Terrain Response System which allows you to choose between three off-road driving modes. There’s normal, rough and wet in case you ever decide to take this family-oriented, road biased SUV. The Safari also gets the option of moving the front passenger seat using a dedicated lever on the backrest, making it easier for the second row occupants to liberate more knee room. But this is where it ends for the Safari because even in its most top-end trim, it cannot outclass the Alcazar for equipment. The Hyundai gets LED headlights, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, a bigger touch display, multicolor ambient lighting, wireless charging, rear window blinds, a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor as additional features over the Safari.

The highlight though is the fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster featuring multiple interfaces and sharp graphics overall. It also displays visuals from the lane change cameras mounted on the wing mirrors. The image quality is superb and the feature itself is so convenient we wish more mainstream carmakers would introduce it in their high-end models. All in all, the Alcazar feels more advanced and is just a nicer place to be in and a lot of that comes down to the infotainment system and the displays which are better than the Safari’s. The touch response on the Safari’s unit is slow and nowhere as slick as the Alcazar. Worse still, the rear view camera quality is terrible and you simply cannot see whatever is behind when reversing at night.

On the road

The Safari hits harder when it comes to sheer numbers, that’s for sure. For four-cylinder diesels, the Tata sits among the top in its segment with its 170bhp/350Nm, 2-litre engine while the Alcazar appears restrained in comparison having to make do with 115bhp/250Nm from its 1.5-litre diesel. The Safari’s power advantage though is hampered by its 1860kg kerb weight (the Alcazar stands at 1490kg) and it shows when we look at the performance figures. More on that later.

While both are monocoque diesel automatic SUVs based on existing platforms, there is a big difference in the way the Alcazar and the Safari feel on the road. The former is impressively refined at both idle and low speeds with hardly any diesel clatter. It’s certainly quieter than the Tata, thanks to a better insulated cabin. At low to medium speeds, the difference in acceleration isn’t as drastic as one would imagine. Despite all its horsepower and torque advantage, the much heavier Safari is only 1.05 seconds quicker from 0-100kmph. Its 20-80kmph kick down time of 6.84 seconds isn’t too far off the Alcazar which managed to the same run in 7.52 seconds.

That said, as speeds increase it’s the Safari that’s more responsive and just outright quicker especially if you have a full load of passengers. It may be more audible throughout but there is no denying the fact that the Safari punches harder in every situation – it just feels more immediate in its response. Hyundai says they have worked on the gear ratios and the tune to compensate for the Alcazar’s added weight but there is no escaping the lack of punch at times. It feels sluggish to sudden throttle inputs when you are doing highway speeds and while the progress is decent we would hardly call it sprightly.

But the Alcazar has a neat trick up its sleeve when it comes to the dynamics and it’s the steering feel. It’s direct and more fun than the Tata, though the latter is much lighter at city speeds. The Alcazar’s steering has a nice heft to it and as you up the pace, a more natural progression to it, too. Add to that a nimbler chassis and you have something that doesn’t feel like it will end your day prematurely when you go through the corners at speed. The Alcazar’s low speed ride, however, is actually firm and a little too sensitive to surface changes. It tends to get fidgety across the same road where the Safari remains calm and settled. Sure, it rides flatter at highway speeds and is definitely quieter, but never quite as plush and well sorted as the Safari overall.

Fuel efficiency

It’s interesting to note that the Safari is a rather large SUV, so much so that it renders the Alcazar to a segment below when parked next to it. Naturally, we weren’t expecting class-leading economy figures when you factor in 400kg of additional weight. Still, it delivered a fairly reasonable 10.97kmpl in the city and 13.94kmpl on the highway. The Alcazar, on the other hand, managed 12.16kmpl and 15.44kmpl respectively.

Verdict

- 2nd Place

- Tata Safari XZA Plus

- Final score – 361/600

- On-road price – Rs 26.35 lakh

These two three row SUVs should be applauded for offering so much usability and practicality in a relatively small footprint. Yes, compared to traditional ladder-frame SUVs, the Safari and the Alcazar both come across as brilliant daily drivers that can ferry a big family comfortably be it intercity travel or crowded urban commutes. The new Safari is an extremely capable SUV – it’s got the road presence, the dynamic punch and the legendary Safari moniker that it proudly carries. While it also nails the space and comfort brief better than the Alcazar, the Safari is held back by a few major issues that prevent it from winning this test. It’s nowhere as well equipped as its rival and when you factor in the price gap it’s rather disappointing. Overall, the Safari’s second/third row comfort and slightly better ride quality may offset some of its shortcomings but it’s not enough to challenge the Alcazar which plays the premium SUV game better.

1st Place

- Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O)

- Final score – 368/600

- On-road price – Rs 24.35 lakh

The new Alcazar is not an exciting drive, we agree, especially when you put it against something as powerful as the Safari. But in this test it has proved to be more appealing on many key fronts including equipment, fit and finish, refinement and fuel efficiency. Better still, it feels like a quality product the more you dig into the details and that’s impressive when you consider the fact that it’s over Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Safari. The Alcazar also comes with a longer warranty period as standard and is highly likely to benefit from better resale and that, for many buyers, are strong considerations when they are spending so much money.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

Specifications

CAR NAME Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar Variant XZA Signature (O) ENGINE Fuel Diesel Diesel Installation Front, transverse Front, transverse Displacement 4 cyls, 1956cc 4 cyls, 1493cc Power 170bhp at 3750rpm 115bhp at 4000rpm Torque 350Nm at 1750rpm 250Nm at 1500rpm Power to weight 91.4bhp per tonne 77.18 per tonne Torque to weight 188.17Nm per tonne 167.79Nm per tonne Gearbox 6-speed AT 6-speed AT CHASSIS & BODY Kerb weight (measured) 1860kg 1490kg Tyres 235/60 R18 215/55 R18 Spare Full-size Full-size STEERING Type Rack and pinion Rack and pinion Type of assist Electric Electric Turning circle - - BRAKES Front Discs Discs Rear Discs Discs ABS Yes Yes

Test Data

CAR NAME Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar Variant XZA Signature (O) PERFORMANCE & BRAKING 0-20kmph 1.51s 1.79s 0-40kmph 2.94s 2.53s 0-60kmph 4.87 5.00s 0-80kmph 7.56s 8.12s 0-100kmph 11.05s 12.11s 0-120kmph 16.12s 17.13s 20-80kmph (kickdown) 6.84s 7.52s 40-100kmph (kickdown) 8.92s 9.97s 80-0kmph 32.56m at 2.84 secs 31.24m at 2.62 secs FUEL ECONOMY City 10.97kmpl 12.16kmpl Highway 13.94kmpl 15.44kmpl Tank size 50 litres 50 litres Range 535km 593km INTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Front Legroom(Max/min) 860/620mm 870/630mm Headroom(Max/min) 1000/950mm 1000/950mm Shoulder room 1350mm 1320mm Backrest height 620mm 620mm Rear Legroom(Max/min) 970/720mm 890/660mm Ideal legroom 800mm 740mm Headroom 970mm 940mm Shoulder room 1360mm 1310mm Seat base length 500mm 500mm Backrest height 600mm 550mm Boot Length/width/height 1000/990/900mm 1040/1020/900mm Loading lip height 760mm 740mm

Score Sheet