Hyundai Tucson: Old vs New

This is the first major update for the Tucson since 2016, and a much-awaited one, since the competition has not only piled on but has also taken the SUV game further ahead. So, let us take a detailed look into the new Tucson and see what has been changed and what’s not.

After making a grand showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai launched the new and updated Tucson in India in July. With the BS6 update, the Korean SUV also received subtle updates both inside and out. We have driven the new Tucson in its top-spec GLS 4WD guise, and you can read our First Drive Review by clicking here .

Exterior and Styling

Upfront, the new Tucson wears a redesigned grille which is the new Hyundai signature. It gets more chrome than before and is flanked by tweaked LED headlamps. The overall shape of the headlamps remains the same but they get a restyled lighting signature which makes them look much more modern. In profile, we love the multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels which add to the upmarket stance of the Tucson.

At the back, there’s been a slight re-profiling of the bumper with the reflector strips moved higher up and a new signature for LED tail-lamps. The reworked bumpers now look more masculine than before thanks to its reshaped tailgate, upward positioned reflectors, and reworked cladding over the retained faux silver skid plate.

Even the twin exhausts sticking out of the right sides are now trapezoidal as compared to the squared ones on the older model. Another difference at the back is the new HTrac logo replacing the variant badging, where ‘HTrac’ is the new name of Hyundai’s AWD hardware.

Interior and Features

On the inside, the changes include an all-black cabin replacing the dual-tone, black-beige one found on the outgoing model. The upper half of the dash is now redesigned with a floating touchscreen panel replacing the passé-looking integrated unit which was flanked by large centre air vents. Even the touchscreen integrates with the newest operating system, offered elsewhere in Hyundai’s line-up, which is more fluidic and smoother to use than before. It also gets physical buttons on either side which helps in usability. The driver’s display dials are also tweaked for better as they add more animation to the analogue dials and additional information on the TFT screen.

Meanwhile, the front seats get electrical adjustment – 10-way for driver and eight-way for the passenger. But we sorely missed the cooled seats here, which are even offered even in the new Creta. But being a flagship Hyundai SUV, the Tucson still scores high in terms of features and equipment. You get a wireless charger, massive panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connected car tech, auto headlamps and wipers, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, powered tailgate with hands-free opening, and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.

Powertrain

With the BS6 update, the Hyundai Tucson is one of the few cars that offer both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder dual VTVT making 151bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm at 4,000rpm. It continues with a six-speed automatic transmission as before and can be had only in 2WD configuration. There’s no manual option now, owing to low demands.

Meanwhile, the BS6 diesel is the reworked 2.0-litre four-cylinder CRDi producing 182bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm at 1,750rpm. Hyundai has ditched the six-speed torque converter for a new eight-speed automatic unit. And the oil burner in the top-spec can also be had with an AWD configuration.

Conclusion

With the BS6 transformation and mid-life update, the Hyundai Tucson has also gotten a bit more expensive. Where the prices for the older Tucson commenced at Rs 18.78 lakh, the new one can be had from Rs 22.31 lakh (all ex-showroom). That could be because Hyundai has reduced the number of entry-level variants for the SUV. Moreover, the Tucson now faces newer competition in its segment in the form of the Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen T-Roc/Tiguan AllSpace, and the Jeep Compass. And for Tucson’s price, there are also options of seven-seater SUVs like the Honda CR-V, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4.