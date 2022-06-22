Kia Seltos X Line Vs Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Performance and Drivability

The Kia Seltos in the X Line trim can be had with Kia’s 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol that produces 138bhp/242Nm mated to a seven-speed DCT, while the diesel is the 1.5-litre unit that makes 113bhp/250Nm and is offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo’s range is much higher, with the special treatment offered with both the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The former is more powerful, with an output of 148bhp/250Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG. The smaller 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 114bhp/178Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Now given that the Kushaq is petrol and the Seltos, a diesel, it wouldn’t be fair to compare them, so here is what they are like to drive individually.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq in this 1.5-litre DSG guise is the most potent version available. The numbers are impressive, and it certainly has the grunt. On the go, there’s lag below the 2000rpm mark, but once past, the engine comes into its own with a linear delivery providing strong cruising ability. The DSG does its best work if you let it do its thing in the background and give the numbers that this engine offers; you are never short of grunt.

If you need to up the pace, the engine does equally well, and in the S mode, the gearbox pushes all the way to the 6000rpm redline before shifting. In terms of NVH, this engine and gearbox combination is right up there with smooth and vibe-free idling. Even when you mash the throttle to build up speed, it shifts seamlessly and makes all the right noises as you push closer to the red line.

In our tests, the Kushaq Monte Carlo did the 0-60kmkph sprint in 4.88 seconds, while the 0-100kmph time was 9.68 seconds. Of this, the latter is indicative of the engine’s ability to rev quickly, smoothly and relentlessly. The steering weighs up nicely as you go faster and is very direct in its response, which pretty much falls in line with Skoda’s fun-to-drive image. You get confidence-inspiring turn-ins and room to make course corrections if needed. The body roll is well controlled, and the ride quality is firmer, but it’s pliant.

Kia Seltos

On the other side of the table is the Kia Seltos with a diesel engine. By their nature, diesel engines might not be quick in their response but never leave you short of motivation. As a car to drive, this diesel AT Seltos in city conditions feels easy to use with a light steering that’s a boon for low-speed manoeuvres. The diesel engine has enough grunt to make immediate overtakes if needed.

Out on the highway, you get some great cruising ability that can be achieved with the light right foot and keeping the revs below the 2000rpm mark. Equally impressive are the efficiency figures. In our real-world tests, this combination is 16.35kmpl city and 19.37kmpl highway. The equivalent manual did 15.23kmpl in city conditions and 18.14kmpl on the highway.

Despite having segment-first 18-inch wheels in the Xline trim, the ride is not uncomfortable and takes most of everything in its path without much of a struggle or unsettling the occupants. However, even with the 190mm ground clearance, you should tread cautiously over the really large potholes or speed breakers.