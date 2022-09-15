Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Comparison Test: The Better Six Seater

Introduction

This isn’t our regular, product-to-product comparison test. Because if you want the better car, the Kia Carens wins hands down. We will get into that later in the review, but let’s just say that the Kia does almost everything better than the Maruti XL6. But, it does come at a price; the Carens is nearly Rs 4 lakh more expensive than the XL6. And for many, this could mean a significant stretch over the XL6.

The question we want to answer here is if you need a six-seater, is it okay to stick with the XL6, which one can afford. Or, stretch the budget and buy the Carens. To answer this, we will delve deeper into last-row seating and accessibility, along with the practicality and usability of the boot with the last row in place. We will touch upon the ride quality for the two when fully loaded. And what the pamper co-efficient is for the second and last-row passengers in the two MPVs.

And just to be fair, we have selected the top-spec versions of the two cars here powered by petrol engines mated to automatic gearboxes.