Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Comparison Test: The Better Six Seater

Introduction
This isn’t our regular, product-to-product comparison test. Because if you want the better car, the Kia Carens wins hands down. We will get into that later in the review, but let’s just say that the Kia does almost everything better than the Maruti XL6. But, it does come at a price; the Carens is nearly Rs 4 lakh more expensive than the XL6. And for many, this could mean a significant stretch over the XL6.
The question we want to answer here is if you need a six-seater, is it okay to stick with the XL6, which one can afford. Or, stretch the budget and buy the Carens. To answer this, we will delve deeper into last-row seating and accessibility, along with the practicality and usability of the boot with the last row in place. We will touch upon the ride quality for the two when fully loaded. And what the pamper co-efficient is for the second and last-row passengers in the two MPVs.
And just to be fair, we have selected the top-spec versions of the two cars here powered by petrol engines mated to automatic gearboxes.
Third Row Accessibility
To set the baseline, the Carens gets a one-touch double-tumble second-row seat, which makes getting in and out of the Kia a breeze. It also doesn’t have a high sill height, so the passengers can walk into the car instead of climbing in. People in sarees or starched-up pants shouldn’t have any ingress issues. Plus, since the seat folds completely out of the way, the chances of bruising your shins are reduced dramatically.
There’s no one-touch or any other type of tumble function on the XL6. One has to lift a lever on the top of the second-row seat back and push it forward and out of the way. But unlike the Carens, the seat doesn’t get out of the access route completely, leaving a narrower path in its wake. So, if you are not careful, chances are you will hit something on the way in or out. Having said that, it’s something one can get used to. It’s a compromise compared to the Carens, no question, but it’s not big enough to make you want to stretch your budget.
Third Row Seating
The Carens is a longer and wider car, and it sits on a longer wheelbase. This is evident the moment you step into the last row. There’s more knee and shoulder room, and the Kia feels roomier too. What’s more, the Carens’ last row offers a higher degree of recline adjustment. And the good thing here is, the more you recline the seat back, the better the thigh support gets, courtesy of a rising seat bottom. Last-row passengers also get dedicated vents, cup holders, a phone holder, a charging port, and a quarter window to enhance the feel of space.
The XL6 also gets dedicated cup holders for the last row of passengers. But not much else. And one sits higher in the last row of the Maruti. So, if you like looking outside, the XL6 is the better option. But, otherwise, the difference in comfort and space is significant enough to justify paying extra for the Kia. Adults will find both the last-row knee and shoulder room inadequate in the Maruti. And if the travel plan includes spending long hours in the last row, the Maruti’s seats just wouldn’t cut it, be it in terms of support, comfort, or size.
Boot Space
On paper, the Carens has the roomier boot with a capacity of 216 litres with all three rows of seats in place. It fared well in our measurements too. It has a relatively low loading lip height at 74mm. And the width, height and depth of the boot fit well with the claimed figures as well. It is good enough to carry up to three cabin-bag-sized cases and a backpack.
With the last row folded, it can accommodate two let’s-go-to-America large-sized suitcases and up to four cabin bags. A big and usable boot, it sure is.
The XL6’s official figure with all three rows in place stands at 209 litres. But as our measurements revealed, the XL6 actually offers a hint more luggage space. It’s not big enough to accommodate another backpack. And its loading lip height is higher compared to the Carens as well. But, it is as practical and usable as the Kia’s boot.
In fact, the Maruti’s boot offers a little more loadable height compared to the Carens, courtesy of the former’s taller seat back for the last row. So, if usable boot space is all you care about, the Maruti more than suffices.
Ride Comfort
As far as ride comfort is concerned, the Carens and XL6 come across as suited for two different jobs. The Carens runs the slightly firmer setup. As a result, at slower speeds, it doesn’t do a great job of isolating its occupants from the road underneath. And this holds true for passengers in all three rows. However, as the speeds or loads rise, the Carens feels more settled. It rides flatter, doesn’t wallow much, and be it bumps or square-edged troughs, it rarely crashes into them. It is a better setup for long distances.
The XL6 is comparatively softer sprung. So, when commuting in the city or going to the mall on weekends, the XL feels comfortable and absorbent. It is, in fact, more pampering than the Kia. But, at higher speeds and over poorly surfaced or undulating roads, it doesn’t feel as composed as the Carens. And it is worse for the last row occupants as the car tends to bounce on its springs more than we would have liked.
The Better Product
We said at the start that the Carens was the better product. It is significantly more expensive, yes, but it does almost everything better than the XL6. To begin with it, it’s easier, more responsive, and more enjoyable to drive. It is more spacious all around. It has better seats. And given its higher price tag, it’s unsurprisingly better equipped too. However, when it comes to ride quality, boot space, and practicality, the two are quite closely matched.
Take Six
In the battle of six-seaters, then, we recommend stretching the budget and paying more for the Carens if the car will be used for highway trips often with five or six on board. It is more spacious, more comfortable, and better damped for the occupants, which makes spending long hours in the car - no matter which row - a lot better. But, if the car is going to be used mainly in the city - and if the Carens is, in fact, a big stretch over the XL6 in monetary terms for you - the latter certainly does the job. It’s still a compromise, mind, but one you can live with. And it is nearly as practical as the Kia too.
