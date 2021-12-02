CarWale
    Nissan India records sale of 5,245 units in November 2021

    Jay Shah

    - 2,954 units exported in November 2021

    - Nissan Magnite garners over 73,000 bookings

    Nissan India has logged domestic wholesales of 2,651 units in November 2021. Subsequently, the carmaker exported 2,954 Nissan and Datsun vehicles to the international markets. Since the launch of the Nissan Magnite in December 2020, Nissan has managed to post an impressive 161 per cent growth in the domestic market while the exports have grown by 152 per cent. 

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., said, “Since launch the Big, Bold, Beautiful all-new Nissan Magnite has received 73,000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31 per cent of bookings coming from the Digital eco-system. Our focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and have also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance.” 

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Recently, the Nissan Magnite achieved a 30,000 units delivery milestone along with 72,000 bookings since its launch in December 2020. The feature highlights of the Magnite include LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, an air purifier, cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, dual airbags, and hill-start assist. 

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite and Kicks can also be had on a subscription basis with monthly plans starting from Rs 17,999. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan is currently available in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune and you can read more about it here. We have driven the Nissan Magnite and you can read our first-drive review here.

