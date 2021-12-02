CarWale
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 45,108 in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    6,572 Views
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 45,108 in December 2021

    The Japanese automaker, Honda has announced lucrative year-end deals across its popular product line up in the country. The benefits and discounts are likely to vary by location, models, variants, or until stocks last. Therefore, potential Honda customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

    The discounts are applicable on Honda cars purchased before 31 December, 2021. Read below to learn more about car models which attract heavy discounts this month. 

    Honda City (Fifth-generation)

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    All variants of the new-generation Honda City can avail benefits of up to Rs 45,108. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 7,500 or FOC accessories up to Rs 8,108. The company has doubled the discount on car exchange in December as compared to November with benefit worth Rs 15,000. Additionally, Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000. The company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. 

    Honda Jazz

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    All petrol variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 35,147. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,147, car exchange discount worth Rs 5,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.   

    Honda WR-V

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    The third car on the discount list is the Honda WR-V. All the petrol WR-V variants attract benefits of up to Rs 28,000. This includes exchange discount of Rs 10,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

    Honda City (Fourth-generation)

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    All petrol variants of the fourth-generation Honda City attract benefits of up to Rs 22,000. This includes Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.   

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    The last one on the discount list is the Honda Amaze. All the variants of the updated Honda Amaze attract benefits of up to Rs 15,000. This includes Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Tata Motors sells 29,778 passenger vehicles in November 2021

