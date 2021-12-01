CarWale
    Tata Motors sells 29,778 passenger vehicles in November 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Total domestic sales stood at 58,073 units

    - 1,751 electric vehicles sold in November 2021

    Tata Motors has logged a total cumulative domestic sale of 62,192 units in the month of November 2021. The figures are 25 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in November 2020. 

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 29,778 units in the last month which is a growth of 38 per cent over the previous year’s 21,641 units. On a monthly scale, the sales were slightly lower than October 2021 sales when the carmaker recorded 33,925-unit sales. 

    In further bifurcation, Tata Motors retailed 28,027 ICE vehicles while 1,751 electric vehicles were sold in November 2021. In other news, the Indian car manufacturer hiked prices of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon last month, details of which can be read here.

    A recent revision was made in the colour options of Tata Tiago, Nexon, and Nexon EV. To know more about it, click here. Recently, a new XE+ variant was added to the Altroz line-up with prices starting at Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here.

