New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had received 25,000 bookings for the model on the day of the price announcement, details of which are available here.

Maruti has now announced that the carmaker has accumulated more than 50,000 bookings for the 2022 Baleno. The brand has achieved this milestone barely a month after the updated version of the premium hatchback was launched in India.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We have driven the refreshed Baleno and you can read our review here.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in six colours such as Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. Customers can choose from four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. To read the variant-wise features of the new Baleno, click here.