CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    261 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in India on 23 February

    - The model is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had received 25,000 bookings for the model on the day of the price announcement, details of which are available here.

    Maruti has now announced that the carmaker has accumulated more than 50,000 bookings for the 2022 Baleno. The brand has achieved this milestone barely a month after the updated version of the premium hatchback was launched in India.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. We have driven the refreshed Baleno and you can read our review here.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in six colours such as Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Pearl Arctic White. Customers can choose from four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. To read the variant-wise features of the new Baleno, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG to set up 100 fast chargers in India
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite achieves 50,000 units production milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 50,000 units booking milestone