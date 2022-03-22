MG to set up 100 fast chargers in India

British carmaker MG recently announced that it will set up 1,000 charging points in residential areas across India to accelerate the EV transition. To further widen its charging network, the brand will also be putting up 100 50kW DC fast chargers pan-India.

MG India has created a charging infrastructure to reduce EV range anxiety and fulfil the needs of its customers. It offers a portable charging cable to charge the ZS EV at any 15A socket, and a 7.5kW AC wall box charger to install at the customer's home or office.

Apart from that, the brand has set up 24/7 50kW DC fast chargers at the key dealerships and also provides roadside assistance to charge the cars on the move. The 1,000 Type-2 AC chargers and 100 50kW DC fast chargers will now be part of this infrastructure too. MG will also allow other EV owners to charge their cars at these charging stations.

Meanwhile, the British brand launched the ZS EV facelift in the country on 7 March, 2022. The updated model comes equipped with a larger 50.3kWh battery pack that enables a WLTP range of 461km on a full charge. Besides this, it can generate 173bhp and 280Nm of torque. To learn more, do read our MG ZS EV facelift launch news here.