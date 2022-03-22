CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI to be offered with DSG gearbox only

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    266 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI to be offered with DSG gearbox only

    - Will be available with two petrol engines

    - To be launched in May 2022

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen India unveiled the Virtus sedan in India. The Virtus will replace the Vento sedan and will be offered with two petrol powertrain options – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines. While the 1.0-litre will be mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes, the 1.5 TSI will be offered solely with a DSG unit. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The 1.5-litre TSI engine will be equipped with active cylinder technology and tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm. It will be coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This 1.5 TSI will be available on the top-spec GT Line and will be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated front seats, a wireless mobile charger, cruise control, automatic climate control, and more. To know more about the Volkswagen Virtus, click here.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, Virtus’ DNA cousin, recently launched Skoda Slavia is also powered by the same 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. However, it can be had with both six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. 

    The Volkswagen Virtus will be launched in the country in May 2022 followed by customer deliveries. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
