Tata Altroz automatic launched – All you need to know

Tata Altroz Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Altroz DCA is mated to a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and is offered in four variant options – XM+, XT, XZ, and the XZ+. Moreover, the Altroz DCA is also available in three additional trims – XZ(O), along with XT and XZ+ variants in the Dark edition trims.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Apart from the new DCA transmission option, the premium hatchback is also available with a five-speed manual transmission. The company claims that the Altroz DCA gets wet clutch technology which is better suited for hot weather conditions. It is believed that the active cooling feature monitors the oil temperature and takes corrective actions with the slightest variation from the ideal condition.

Moreover, the new DCA unit is capable of comparing the performance of the car with the ideal parameters and adjusting the transmission as per the driving conditions. Additionally, the technology is also capable of minimising the jerks or shocks to offer a smooth driving experience. The Altroz DCA is equipped with a shift by wire technology, which is fully electronic without the use of any shifter cables.

The Indian automaker further claims that the new Altroz DCA has a self-healing mechanism that is capable of clearing out the dust, thereby extending the life of the transmission. For additional safety, the Altroz DCA gets the Auto Park Lock function, which automatically engages the park mode in case the driver forgets and steps out of the vehicle. This feature detects the absence of seatbelt, no pedal active, door open, and engine on, before the active mode is activated.

Apart from the advanced mechanical updates, the Altroz automatic also offers premium leatherette seats, a seven-inch touchscreen by Harman, seven-inch TFT digital cluster, rear AC vents, iRA connected car technology, and more.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows –

Altroz XMA+: Rs 8,09,900

Altroz XTA: Rs 8,59,900

Altroz XZA: Rs 9,09,900

Altroz XZA (O): Rs 9,21,900

Altroz XZA+: Rs 9,59,900

Altroz XTA Dark: Rs 9,05,900

Altroz XZA+ Dark: Rs 9,89,900