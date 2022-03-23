CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volvo XC40 Recharge priced in India at Rs 75 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    853 Views
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge priced in India at Rs 75 lakh

    - Offered in single variant

    - Powered by 78kWh battery pack

    Volvo Cars India has officially listed the upcoming electric version of the XC40 SUV, the XC40 Recharge on its official website for Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the electric SUV commenced back in June 2021 and is now expected to be launched in the coming month. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Front Three Quarter

    First things first, the Volvo XC40 Recharge sources its power from a 78kWh battery pack that feeds the dual electric motors to deliver an output of 402bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. The XC40 Recharge gets an all-wheel-drive as standard while the electric range is claimed at 418km on a single charge. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the design, the exterior of the XC40 Recharge resonates with its ICE version. However, the stand-out elements of the electric SUV include the blanked-out front grille, 19-inch five-spoke black-cut alloy wheels, and the conventional placed charging port placed on the left rear fender. The XC40 Recharge is offered in Black Stone, Denim Blue, Fusion Red, Glacier Silver, and Crystal White exterior shades. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Dashboard

    The interior of the XC40 Recharge is an all-black affair and is loaded with features such as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a vertically-placed touchscreen infotainment system, 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Rear View

    On the safety front, the XC40 ranks high with equipment like a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, oncoming lane mitigation, and road sign information. 

    We will soon be driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge with our driving impressions scheduled to go live early next month. 

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Image
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maserati Grecale makes global debut
     Next 
    Tata Altroz automatic launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge Left Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC40

    Volvo XC40

    ₹ 39.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volvo XC40 Recharge priced in India at Rs 75 lakh