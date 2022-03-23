CarWale
    New Maserati Grecale makes global debut

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    730 Views
    New Maserati Grecale makes global debut

    - New Maserati Grecale available in three trims

    - Grecale Folgore electric to be introduced in 2023

    Maserati has revealed the youngest member of its SUV line-up globally. To be positioned below the Levante, the Grecale will be available across all the fuel options – internal combustion engine, hybrid, and a first for the Trident carmaker, a fully electric powertrain. However, the latter is being reserved to be introduced sometime in 2023.

    Left Side View

    As for now, to tickle the enthusiasts, the Maserati Grecale is being offered in three versions – GT, Modena, and the performance-oriented Trofeo. The GT version is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor that puts out 299bhp and 450Nm. Meanwhile, the Modena gets the same powertrain with mild-hybrid technology that is tuned to produce 330bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. Coming to the exhilarating Trofeo, this top-of-the-line trim is plonked with a 3.0-litre V6 that churns out a prodigious 530bhp and 620Nm of torque. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    As for the styling, the Maserati Grecale is instantly recognisable like most of its family members, sporting the signature front grille with vertical slats. Another interesting element is the boomerang-shaped tail lamps adjoined by a horizontal chrome stripe. Inside, the cabin of the Grecale is equipped with four display screens. There’s a massive 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a similar size infotainment system, an 8.8-inch for the HVAC system, and a quirky looking digital clock. 

    Dashboard

    The Maserati Grecale will also be available with a pure electric powertrain christened as the ‘Folgore’. Scheduled to debut in 2023, the Grecale Folgore will be equipped with a 105kWh battery pack and will be capable to deliver 800Nm. 

    Right Front Three Quarter
