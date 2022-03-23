Ceat tyres launches colour tread-wear indicator tyres

- The new Ceat tyres with tread wear indicator will notify the user as the product reaches the end of its life

- The new tyre is available for the Toyota Innova and Innova Crysta

Ceat tyres has introduced new colour tread-wear indicator tyres in India. The product is aimed to enhance customer safety as it gives an indication to the user when it’s time to change tyres.

According to Ceat tyres, a yellow strip is embedded within the tread portion of the tyre, which is not visible in a new tyre. Over time, as the tyre wears off, this yellow strip starts appearing, indicating that it’s time to change the tyre. The uniqueness of this innovation is that it makes it obvious that the tyre has reached the end of its life, and needs replacement, thus reducing potential accidents caused due to absence of the tyre grip. These tyres are available in two sizes including 205/65 R15 Milaze X3 for the Toyota Innova and 205/65 R16 Milaze X3 for the Innova Crysta.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said, “Ceat continues to resonate with its purpose of making mobility safer and smarter, every day for our customers. Consumer insight studies revealed that most of the users are not aware of when to change the tyres. Driving worn-out tyres could be unsafe for them and everyone around on the roads. We have come up with an innovative product with colour tread wear indicator technology with an aim to make our customers aware of the time to change tyres for safety.’’