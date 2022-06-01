New Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched in India on 16 June, 2022

- 2022 Hyundai Venue teased in images ahead of launch

- Unofficial bookings for the model have commenced

Hyundai India is all set to unveil the Venue facelift in the country on 16 June, 2022. The updated version of the brand’s sub-four metre SUV has been spotted testing in India, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be offered with the same engine options as the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The design of the facelifted Hyundai Venue was recently leaked on the web, details of which are available here. In terms of exterior updates, the model will get a new dark chrome grille, a wider air dam, a set of new alloy wheels, new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, and a new rear bumper with a revised skid plate.

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Venue could come equipped with a tweaked dashboard design, new upholstery, and a few feature additions. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue N will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300.