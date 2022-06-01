CarWale
    New Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched in India on 16 June, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    333 Views
    New Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched in India on 16 June, 2022

    - 2022 Hyundai Venue teased in images ahead of launch

    - Unofficial bookings for the model have commenced

    Hyundai India is all set to unveil the Venue facelift in the country on 16 June, 2022. The updated version of the brand’s sub-four metre SUV has been spotted testing in India, and you can read all about it here.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Front View

    Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be offered with the same engine options as the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The design of the facelifted Hyundai Venue was recently leaked on the web, details of which are available here. In terms of exterior updates, the model will get a new dark chrome grille, a wider air dam, a set of new alloy wheels, new wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, and a new rear bumper with a revised skid plate.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Rear View

    Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Venue could come equipped with a tweaked dashboard design, new upholstery, and a few feature additions. Once launched, the Hyundai Venue N will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra XUV300.

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Top-three upcoming compact SUVs in India

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
