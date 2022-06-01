CarWale
    Formula 1 inspired road-car Mercedes-AMG One breaks cover with 1049bhp

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    237 Views
    — Gets a Formula-1 derived hybrid powertrain

    — Only 275 units to be manufactured

    Years of motorsports experience and close collaboration between experts at Mercedes-AMG and the UK-based AMG Formula 1 high-performance powertrain division have created a road-legal hypercar — the One. This is the pinnacle of Mercedes-AMG. The high-performance AMG division was founded on 1 June, 1967, and today, the brand marks its 55th anniversary with the Mercedes-AMG One.

    Mercedes-Benz Left Front Three Quarter

    The One gets a Formula 1 inspired technology in its 1,599cc, electronically turbocharged V8 petrol mill linked to an 8.4kWh battery pack and four electric motors. The prodigious hybrid powertrain is mated to a new seven-speed automatic transmission and produces 1,049bhp and can rev up to 11,000rpm. Furthermore, it can achieve zero to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds, zero to 200kmph in seven seconds, and zero to 300kmph in 15.6 seconds.

    Mercedes-Benz Front View

    Although the One is an all-wheel-drive hypercar, the front-axle mounted electric motors enable an EV-only mode with an approximate travel range of 18km. It offers six different drive modes, namely Race Safe, Race, EV, Race Plus, Start 2, and Individual. One of the race-track-only modes lowers the One by 37mm and 30mm at the front and rear, respectively.

    Mercedes-Benz Right Side View

    The Mercedes-AMG One is identical to the Project One concept model showcased in 2017. The aerodynamic efficiency is the core of the One’s design language. Therefore the AMG designers and aerodynamics experts have worked together on its design to achieve maximum downforce and balance. As a result, the One features advanced active aerodynamics — flaps on the wheel arches, air vents in the front apron, and a pop-up spoiler.

    Mercedes-Benz Rear View

    It uses a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque tub with a chassis made of aluminium. Furthermore, it gets forged aluminium wheels with an integrated ‘carbon-fibre partial cover’ for improved aerodynamic efficiency. Not only that, the One also wears a specially developed rubber from Michelin and AMG carbon-ceramic brakes.

    Mercedes-Benz Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interior of the One also draws inspiration from the Formula 1 car. It is functional rather than stylish to suit the requirements of the hypercar. Moreover, the cabin comes with a Formula 1 style steering wheel, two 10-inch displays with upgraded user interface, and a mechanically adjustable pedal box (brake and accelerator) — 11 settings.

