    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    778 Views
    - New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class offered in India at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Available in India in three variants – C200, C220d, and C300d

    The new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class has undergone the Euro NCAP crash test. The luxury sedan scored a full five-star rating with 35.6 points and 43.7 points in adult and child occupant safety, respectively. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    The adult occupant safety was rated at 93 per cent whereas the C-Class scored 89 per cent in child occupant safety. The test model was equipped with dual front airbags, side airbags, seat belt pre-tensioner and load limiter, seat belt reminder, speed assistance, lane assist system, active bonnet, and ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seats. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz launched the new C-Class in the country last month at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered across three variants and two engine options, the new C-Class gets new exterior styling like sleeker LED headlamps, 18-inch alloys, and split LED tail lamps. To know more about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, click here.

    Inside, the luxury sedan’s cabin feels more upmarket with the centre-console mounted touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, fresh upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Burmester sound system, and electrically-adjustable front-row seats with memory function. 

    The C200 gasoline version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that puts out 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre oil burner can be had in two states of tune. The C220d is tuned to produce 197bhp and 440Nm torque while the top-spec C300d belts out 261bhp and 550Nm torque. The nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across all the variants. We have driven the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and you can read our first-drive review here.

    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

