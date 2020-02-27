Please Tell Us Your City

  New Hyundai i20 interior details revealed

New Hyundai i20 interior details revealed

February 27, 2020, 06:34 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
28417 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai i20 interior details revealed

Ahead of its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, interiors of the production-spec next-generation Hyundai i20 have been revealed by the Korean carmaker. Earlier last week, Hyundai had released the car’s official images, which detailed its exterior design.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Interior

The cabin has a clean layout and a very-European feel to it. It gets a new four-spoke multifunction, steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch free-standing touch-screen infotainment system. The horizontal AC vent design extends across the dashboard’s length, a la Audi design trait. The MID and infotainment system changes its colours according to the mode selected. What’s more, you also get mood lighting, wireless charging and Hyundai’s Blue Link smart connectivity features.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior Left Side View

Mechanically, the India-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 will get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol unit and a detuned version of the Kia Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine. All the engines will be mated to a manual gearbox, but the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will additionally get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior Rear Left Three-Quarter

When launched in India, the new Hyundai i20 will be a direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz. Additionally, it will also compete against the Toyota Glanza and the Honda Jazz. Prices are likely to fall in the Rs 6-10 lakhs (ex-showroom) bracket.

