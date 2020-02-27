BMW iNext teased undergoing high-temperature testing

- The pure electric EV from BMW will debut in 2021

- Powered by fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology

BMW has revealed more images of the upcoming iNext undergoing high-temperature testing in the Kalahari Desert. We last saw the upcoming flagship electric SUV during its winter testing last year at the BMW test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden. The Mercedes-Benz EQC rival is expected to be revealed next year.

The Bavarian carmaker claims to be working on various aspects of the electric EV in the hot temperatures of Kalahari. Not only the behaviour of the battery pack in the scorching weather is put to test, the suspension, handling and the four-wheel-drive setup are also put through its paces across varying terrains. The battery voltage due to high temperature, the cooling system, electric motor’s performance and vehicle electronics are also being tested.

During the heat tests, the vehicle is repeatedly exposed to the sun for hours and later cooled down. In this way, the developers test the operability of the electrical systems, along with the temperature stability of the materials used in the interior. This is because any creaking or crackling noises even in the event of sudden and intense temperature fluctuations aren’t acceptable. Furthermore, the Kalahari offers ideal conditions for testing the dust-tightness of the flaps, doors and bonnets.

With the same size as the new-gen X5, the iNext is based on a radically new platform specially developed for electric vehicles under the BMW Group. We have seen the futuristic concept named the iNext, but the production model will most likely look conventional. There will be a large grille upfront with an upright fascia. The silhouette will also be conventional similar to the X3 or X5. The cabin will have many advanced connectivity features and creature comfort, to begin with. Although powertrain details are still scarce at the moment, the high voltage battery pack powering the four motors is expected to have a range of around 600 kilometres. Quick charging will also be available with more than one option in battery packs.

Since the prototype is still in the early stages of development, we expect many more teasers to follow before the official debut next year. When it arrives, the BMW iNext will enter into the fray against many electric SUVs like the Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Audi E-Tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQC amongst others.