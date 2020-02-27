Mumbai-Pune expressway toll rates to be increased beginning 1 April

- Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll rates to be hiked for all vehicles and sections

- The toll for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV’s) will be hiked by Rs 40

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has appointed IRB Infrastructure Developers to continue collecting toll on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, rates for which will be hiked starting from 1 April, 2020. This hike in the toll charges will be applicable across all segments of vehicles and all the segments of the highway.

The toll rate for the entire stretch applicable to Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), which includes cars, SUVs and vans, will be hiked from Rs 230 to Rs 270, essentially resulting in an increase of Rs 40. The rate for the stretch from Mumbai to Lonavala will also witness a hike of Rs 30, resulting in the rates going up from Rs 173 to Rs 203.

Last renewed in 2017, the new rates, which come into effect beginning 1 April, will be applicable until 2023, a three-year hike which has been the norm since the expressway was opened. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was India’s first six-lane concrete, high-speed and access controlled toll expressway inaugurated back in 2002. The total distance of the expressway stands at 94.5 kms.