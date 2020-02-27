Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Land Rover Defender launched: All you need to know

Land Rover Defender launched: All you need to know

February 27, 2020, 10:03 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1250 Views
Be the first to comment
Land Rover Defender launched: All you need to know

- Available in two distinctive body styles, 90 (three door) and 110 (five door)

- Body styles available in five different variants – Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition

- Deliveries to commence from August 2020 

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the much awaited rugged Defender SUV. The Land Rover Defender is available at a starting price of Rs 69.99 lakhs and is available in two distinctive body styles, 90 (three door) and 110 (five door). Both the body styles are available in five different variants – Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. Deliveries of the Defender SUV will commence from August 2020. 

Land Rovers have always been well known for their off-roading prowess and the Defender takes the game to the next level. The rugged SUV features short overhangs, higher ground clearance and the upright front and rear elevations speak volumes about the SUV's off-road ability. The SUV gets a no-nonsense fascia with a raised bonnet, neatly sculpted grille and squared LED headlamps. The rear section gets a spare wheel mounted on the rear tailgate with vertically stacked squared LED taillamps on either side. The SUV is available in seven colour options – Pangea green, Gondwana stone, indus silver, tasman blue, eiger grey, santorini black and fuji white. The company offers a choice of nine wheels across three sizes which includes 45.72 cm (18-inch) wheels, 50.8 cm (20-inch) wheels, and the standard 45.72 cm (18-inch) wheels. 

As for the interior, the Defender gets highly durable textured powder coated structural surfaces that extends to the steering wheel and the doors. The practical and basic dashboard layout only gets a large touchscreen infotainment in the centre with sleek rectangular air vents on the top. Except for the base variant which gets an analogue instrument cluster, the SUV gets a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Depending on the variant, the Defender is available with a jump seat in the front row, driver assist pack, folding fabric roof, sliding panoramic roof, fixed metal roof and more.

The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine of the Ingenium family that produces 296bhp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm between 1,500-4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to automatic transmission that powers the all-wheel drive driveline.

Land Rover Defender Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 87.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 87.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 80.97 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 87.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 83.73 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 81.26 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 84.43 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 77.78 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 78.83 Lakhs onwards

