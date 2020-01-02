Please Tell Us Your City

  Discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Tucson and Xcent

Discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Tucson and Xcent

January 02, 2020, 09:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1095 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Tucson and Xcent

Select Hyundai India dealers are offering huge discounts for the month of January 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The discounts vary based on the production year and model. There are no offers on the Venue and Kona. 

MY2019 Hyundai cars

The Hyundai Elantra and Tucson can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakhs, exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 50,000 each. The Creta 1.6 variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 75,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Verna is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Santro include a cash discount of Rs 30,000 exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively while the exchange bonus stands at Rs 10,000 for all variants.

The Era and Magna Plus trims of the Hyundai Elite i20 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, while all other trims are offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000. The exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 20,000 is valid across the trim range of the premium hatchback. Select variants of the Xcent are available with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

MY2020 Hyundai cars

The 1.6 variants of the Hyundai Creta are available with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Select variants of the Xcent are offered with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Verna can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios includes an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Additionally, the diesel variants of the model attract a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The Santro can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each as well a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.  The Grand i10 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Era and Magna Plus variants of the Hyundai Elite i20 are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the premium hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

