2020 Hyundai Verna - Top 5 features

While the latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna is due for a launch, this sedan has always been known for offering many first-in-segment features. Here are the upcoming one's top five features for which the new one will be still be known to ace its game in the C-segment of sedans.

1. Projector fog lamps

Like the new Verna, many other sedans in this segment get DRLs, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and striking alloys amongst many other features. However, the Verna still stands apart with projector fog lamps.

2. Digital instrument cluster

Inside the cabin too there are a few features that will add to the Verna's exclusivity. One such feature is the digital instrument cluster.

3. Front ventilated seats

Another highlight to add to the luxury, comfort and practicality inside are the front ventilated seats. This feature will add to the respite of Verna owners especially in the hot and humid climate such as ours.

4. Wireless charger

What also adds to the delight and convenience is a wireless charger similar to the ones from its siblings like the Venue and Creta.

5. Electronic tail-gate

Speaking of convenience, there's one more feature that helps the Verna distinguish itself from other sedans. Yes, it’s the Smart Trunk, which is an electronically operated tail-gate for hands-free access to the boot.