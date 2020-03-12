Please Tell Us Your City

2021 Ford Endeavour spied testing for the first time

March 12, 2020, 11:46 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
818 Views
2021 Ford Endeavour spied testing for the first time

- Features a completely new design language

- Expected to make its debut in 2021

- Likely to feature Ford's EcoBoost petrol and EcoBlue diesel engines

The next-generation 2021 Ford Endeavour was spotted testing for the first time globally. The full-size SUV is expected to feature completely redesigned exteriors and interiors.

The design of the 2021 Endeavour is fresh and modern. It features a massive radiator grille that merges into the split headlamps. There's a secondary headlight assembly on the lower part of the bumper. In profile, it gets large wheel arches and bigger wheels. The silhouette is still unmistakably that of the Endeavour. The rear is entirely camouflaged, and the test mule seems to be running mock tail lamp units for the time being.

Inside, the next-generation Ford Endeavour will get all-new interiors. Although heavily under wraps, the soy shots reveal that the Endeavour will get a new dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a rotary gear selector knob and possibly a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The images also reveal the redesigned centre console along with the split armrests.

Ford is yet to reveal the mechanicals of the new Endeavour, but we do expect it to come with the latest EcoBoost petrol and the EcoBlue diesel engines. Since the Ford Endeavour has a huge fan following in India, it is expected to come with the new 2.0-litre diesel motor that Ford recently introduced in the current-gen Endeavour, here in India. The new Endeavour is expected to go on sale globally sometime in 2021, and we expect it to be launched in India sooner than later.

Ford Endeavour Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 35.87 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 37.24 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 34.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 35.62 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 35.5 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 32.94 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35.83 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 33.02 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 33.46 Lakhs onwards

