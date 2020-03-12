Please Tell Us Your City


Tata HBX spied again; production-ready interiors leaked

March 12, 2020, 07:55 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
11696 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata HBX spied again; production-ready interiors leaked

- New Tata HBX spy images reveal production-ready interiors

- Model could be launched in India in the festive season this year

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the festive season later this year, the Tata HBX has been spotted once again during a public road test. New spy images shared on the web reveal the production-ready interiors of the model.

Tata HBX Interior

As seen in the spy image, the exterior of the production-ready Tata HBX could receive LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, halogen headlamps, tri-arrow inserts for the air-dam, fog lights, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the upcoming Tata HBX looks to retain most of the details and features seen in the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. A few of these features include steering mounted controls, flat bottom steering wheels, free standing touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz and squared off AC vents.

Tata HBX Exterior

Tata Motors has not revealed details regarding the powertrain options for the HBX although the model is expected to be offered only with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
Show CommentsHide Comments
