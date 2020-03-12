Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Verna facelift bookings open; variant details revealed

March 12, 2020, 05:10 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai Verna facelift bookings open; variant details revealed

- Bookings open for Rs 25,000

- Available in five petrol and five diesel engine options

- Available in six colour options 

Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the Verna facelift at a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Verna facelift sedan is available in five petrol and five diesel variant options. The petrol version is available in S, SX, SX(O), SX IVT and SX(O) IVT variants, while the diesel version is available in S+, SX, SX(O), SX AT and SX(O) AT variants. The Verna facelift will be available in six colour options – phantom black, fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night. 

Hyundai’s mid-sized sedan gets over 45 connected features along with 10 first-in-segment features, which includes - digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, twin tip muffler design, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless phone charger, ECO coating, luggage net and hooks, rear USB charger and Arkamys premium sound. The Hyundai Verna facelift will be available in BS6 compliant diesel and BS6 compliant petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is available in six-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) options. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDI petrol gets seven-dual clutch transmission as standard. The diesel 1.5-litre engine is available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic option.

The website currently does not list the 1.0-litre variant. However, we expect it to be offered as a top spec variant.

