Hyundai Verna facelift revealed: Exterior highlights

Ahead of its official launch, Hyundai India has revealed the Verna facelift in India. Similar to the new Creta, the Verna facelift is based on the new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos. As seen in images, the Verna facelift gets a new bumper with a wide chrome mesh grille and round foglamps in triangular housing. The updated model sports wide airdam in the lower section of the bumper which is complemented by sleek and sporty LED headlamps.

The sides look more or less similar to current model, however it gets dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels for freshness. The rear section features revised bumper with more squared off edges and repositioned reflectors in chrome encasing. The rear bumper also gets a black cladding under the chrome strip. The LED tailllamps appear to be borrowed from the current model.

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine option and a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is available in six-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) options. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDI petrol gets a seven-dual clutch transmission as standard. The diesel 1.5-litre engine is available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic option.