New-gen Honda City variant details and specs leaked ahead of launch

March 13, 2020, 01:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2625 Views
New-gen Honda City variant details and specs leaked ahead of launch

- Next-gen Honda City petrol to be offered in six trims 

- The model will be powered by a 120bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

Ahead of its debut and launch that is expected to take place later this month, details and specifications of the next-gen Honda City have been leaked on the web. Leaked documents reveal the dimensions and variant line-up of the model.

Honda New City Exterior

Dimension wise, the fifth-gen Honda City will measure 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width and 1,489mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm. The model will be offered in six petrol trims including V, V CVT, VX, VX CVT, ZX and ZX CVT.

Honda New City Exterior

The new-gen Honda City will be powered by a BS6-compliant 120bhp 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. This engine will be offered with a manual transmission and a CVT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel motor, specifications of which are not available at the moment. Upon launch, the fifth-gen City will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Hyundai Verna facelift.

