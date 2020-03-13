Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata looking at minimalism to maximise future cabin functionality

Tata looking at minimalism to maximise future cabin functionality

March 13, 2020, 03:53 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
3914 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata looking at minimalism to maximise future cabin functionality

Tata wowed us at the Auto Expo 2020 with the Sierra concept. While for many it rekindled childhood nostalgia, we found something new and interesting that Tata had showcased with the car. It gave us a glimpse into the future of cabin design from the Indian automaker.

Tata Sierra Interior

We recently had a conversation with Pratap Bose, VP, Global Design and he said that there’s currently a race to make everything larger and larger while enhancing functionality in the cabin. However, this race is expected to reach its peak very soon and would then become a reverse trend, call it if you will a digital detox (Pratap’s words). He emphasised on wireless mediums, voice controls and detachable interactive surfaces as a future for in-car connectivity. 

Tata Sierra Interior

A combination of these three would reduce or eliminate the need for the manufacturer to provide touch displays and dedicated control surfaces. What’s the benefit of this? Apart from changing the way you interact with the vehicle, the biggest benefit of this is that it would create more space in the cabin even for a car with a small footprint.

Tata Sierra Interior

At 4.25-metres the Sierra concept was not exactly a mammoth in terms of available space but with such advancements, a production-spec Sierra (if they do decide to make it) could be had as a conventional two-row vehicle/three-row vehicle as well as lounges like two-row model where there were a first row and a third row (car in the photos).  This would no doubt be enhanced if the car was an electric model where the designers would get the advantage of a flat floor.

Tata Sierra Exterior

As you know, the Tata Sierra was the Indian automaker’s first ever SUV. Designed and developed in house, it sold from 1990 to 2000 and became a vehicular icon for the 90’s Indian generation. Looking to revive one of their iconic brand names, Tata set its sights on the Sierra name plate and the concept you see in the photos might very well be the first step to the revival of the famous moniker. 

Tata Sierra Exterior

  The concept car managed to hit all the right notes with the media and public thanks to its fancy design as well its modern interpretation of the original Sierra’s rear glass canopy. Put simply, it rekindled nostalgia for those who grew up with it and at the same time had enough modern bits to pique the interest of a new generation of car buyers.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Tata Sierra
  • Sierra
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.31 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4789 Likes
979869 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2324 Likes
194317 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

16th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in