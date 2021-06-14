CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,325 Views
    New Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch

    - The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched in India on 18 June

    - The model will be offered in six variants and eight colours

    Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar seven-seat SUV in India later this week, details of which are available here. Ahead of its price reveal, the fuel economy figures of the model have been leaked on the web.

    Front View

    The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with two powertrain options including a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 157bhp and 171Nm of torque while the latter produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit will be offered with both the engines.

    In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol-powered Hyundai Alcazar will return 14.5kmpl and 14.2kmpl in the MT and AT variants respectively. The diesel powertrain of the SUV will have a claimed fuel economy of 20.4kmpl and 18.1kmpl for the MT and AT variants respectively.

    Front View

    We have already driven the Hyundai Alcazar, and to read our review, click here. The model, which will be available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts, will be offered in six variants across eight colour options, details of which can be read here.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota to set up an oxygen generating plant
     Next 
    Next-generation Kia Niro spotted with less camouflage

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch