New Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch

- The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched in India on 18 June

- The model will be offered in six variants and eight colours

Hyundai is all set to launch the Alcazar seven-seat SUV in India later this week, details of which are available here. Ahead of its price reveal, the fuel economy figures of the model have been leaked on the web.

The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with two powertrain options including a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 157bhp and 171Nm of torque while the latter produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit will be offered with both the engines.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol-powered Hyundai Alcazar will return 14.5kmpl and 14.2kmpl in the MT and AT variants respectively. The diesel powertrain of the SUV will have a claimed fuel economy of 20.4kmpl and 18.1kmpl for the MT and AT variants respectively.

We have already driven the Hyundai Alcazar, and to read our review, click here. The model, which will be available in six-seat and seven-seat layouts, will be offered in six variants across eight colour options, details of which can be read here.

