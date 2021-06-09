CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Alcazar to be available in six variants, six monotone colours, and two dual-tone options

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    795 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar to be available in six variants, six monotone colours, and two dual-tone options

    - The dual-tone colour option is limited to top-spec Signature and Signature (O) variants 

    - To be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options 

    - The SUV can be had in either a 2.0-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option

    Hyundai Motor India has commenced the bookings for the upcoming Alcazar SUV. Interested customers can book the SUV against a token amount of Rs 25,000. At the time of launch, the SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    To meet individual needs, Hyundai offers the Alcazar in six variants – Prestige (six and seven-seater option), Prestige (O) (six-seater), Platinum (seven-seater), Platinum (O) (six-seater), Signature (six-seater), and the Signature (O) (six-seater). The dual-tone colour option is limited to Signature and Signature (O) variants. 

    Left Side View

    The upcoming Alcazar SUV will be available in six colour options – Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey, and Typhoon Silver. As for the dual-tone colour option, the dual-tone Signature variant is available only in Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof, while the dual-tone Signature (O) variant will be offered in two colour combinations – Polar White with Black Phantom roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

    Some of the distinctive feature highlights include a dual-tone cognac brown interior, 64 colours ambient lighting, an eight-way power driver seat, and advanced Hyundai Blue Link. For easy access to the third row, the second row offers a one-touch tip and tumble function. To learn more about the interior, click here.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan releases city-wise pricing for Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan
     Next 
    Compact SUV segment outsells mid-SUV and compact hatchback segments in May 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    ₹ 2.43 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar to be available in six variants, six monotone colours, and two dual-tone options