Hyundai Alcazar to be available in six variants, six monotone colours, and two dual-tone options

- The dual-tone colour option is limited to top-spec Signature and Signature (O) variants

- To be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options

- The SUV can be had in either a 2.0-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option

Hyundai Motor India has commenced the bookings for the upcoming Alcazar SUV. Interested customers can book the SUV against a token amount of Rs 25,000. At the time of launch, the SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

To meet individual needs, Hyundai offers the Alcazar in six variants – Prestige (six and seven-seater option), Prestige (O) (six-seater), Platinum (seven-seater), Platinum (O) (six-seater), Signature (six-seater), and the Signature (O) (six-seater). The dual-tone colour option is limited to Signature and Signature (O) variants.

The upcoming Alcazar SUV will be available in six colour options – Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey, and Typhoon Silver. As for the dual-tone colour option, the dual-tone Signature variant is available only in Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof, while the dual-tone Signature (O) variant will be offered in two colour combinations – Polar White with Black Phantom roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Some of the distinctive feature highlights include a dual-tone cognac brown interior, 64 colours ambient lighting, an eight-way power driver seat, and advanced Hyundai Blue Link. For easy access to the third row, the second row offers a one-touch tip and tumble function. To learn more about the interior, click here.