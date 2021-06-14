Next-generation Kia Niro spotted with less camouflage

- New gen model is expected to be unveiled in the middle of 2021 for a 2022 launch.

The next-generation Kia Niro has been spotted testing in the Austrian Alps wearing a lot less camouflage than in earlier images. Based on the 'J-Eco' architecture shared with the Hyundai Ioniq, the current Niro was first introduced in 2016, with the all-electric version arriving in 2018. Despite being introduced so recently, Kia is already preparing its replacement.

The outgoing Niro is a small SUV available with three powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric – the latter most available in the e-Niro variant. It's expected the new Niro will follow the same playbook, but it's possible certain markets might not get all three options. Despite the heavy camouflage revealing little of the 2022 Niro, we can see the rear LED tail-lights resemble the Kia Habaniro concept car, first shown in 2019.

While the butterfly doors, long sweeping windscreen, and bright red interior of the Habaniro concept won't be seen on the production car, we can expect the styling to influence the design direction of the new Niro.

The new Kia Niro is expected to be unveiled in the middle of 2021 for a 2022 launch.