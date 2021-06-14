CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Next-generation Kia Niro spotted with less camouflage

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    885 Views
    Next-generation Kia Niro spotted with less camouflage

    - New gen model is expected to be unveiled in the middle of 2021 for a 2022 launch. 

    - To be offered with three power-trains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric.  

    The next-generation Kia Niro has been spotted testing in the Austrian Alps wearing a lot less camouflage than in earlier images. Based on the 'J-Eco' architecture shared with the Hyundai Ioniq, the current Niro was first introduced in 2016, with the all-electric version arriving in 2018. Despite being introduced so recently, Kia is already preparing its replacement. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The outgoing Niro is a small SUV available with three powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric – the latter most available in the e-Niro variant. It's expected the new Niro will follow the same playbook, but it's possible certain markets might not get all three options. Despite the heavy camouflage revealing little of the 2022 Niro, we can see the rear LED tail-lights resemble the Kia Habaniro concept car, first shown in 2019. 

    While the butterfly doors, long sweeping windscreen, and bright red interior of the Habaniro concept won't be seen on the production car, we can expect the styling to influence the design direction of the new Niro. 

    The new Kia Niro is expected to be unveiled in the middle of 2021 for a 2022 launch.  

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    All-electric Renault Megane E-Tech teased with 160kW and 450kilometres

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 30.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation Kia Niro spotted with less camouflage