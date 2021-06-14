CarWale
    All-electric Renault Megane E-Tech teased with 160kW and 450kilometres

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Will join the Zoe EV in the French carmaker’s line-up

    -         To get a 60kWh battery pack

    The Megane is an important model for Renault in the European market. So after announcing a plug-in hybrid version of the European supermini, the French carmaker has given us the first glimpse of an all-electric version of the Megane.

    Seen here is the pre-production version of the Megane eVision show car which was first showcased in a concept form at Renault eWays in 2020. It is a part of Renault’s vision for future electric mobility and has helped the carmaker to venture into C-segment electric vehicles. 

    The production version will be based on the CMF-EV platform and will be powered by a 160kW (around 215bhp) e-motor. Its juice will be supplied by a 60kWh battery pack with an estimated range of 450 kilometres (under WLTP).

    Also called MeganE (pronounced ‘Mégane e’), the road-going model will start to reveal its final design as a fleet of 30 pre-production cars will be driven on open roads in the coming few months by Renault engineers. It will be built at Renault’s Douai factory in Northern France.

    Renault Megane
