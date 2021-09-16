CarWale
    Electric Renault Megane revealed as E-Tech crossover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Newest body style for the Megane

    -         Shares underpinning with Ariya EV

    Europe’s most popular hatchback Renault Megane has stepped into the electric future. Going by the name Megane E-Tech Electric, it also adopts a crossover body style adding to the Megane’s already available body types – hatch, estate and sedan. It was showcased at the 2021 IAA Show in Munich

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the same CMF-EV modular architecture as the Nissan Ariya, the Megane EV carries similar styling to its hatchback sibling albeit with a larger girth and some EV touches. Design highlights include those massive 20-inch wheels and flush door handles. It doesn’t carry over much from the Megane eVision Concept showcased last year. But looks like a proper, conventional, modern-day, electric crossover. 

    Dashboard

    Remember the Trezor Concept? The new dashboard of the Megane EV heavily takes inspiration from it and that’s a good departure from the conventionally powered version. The L-shaped screen setup for the driver has an all-digital display behind the steering and an elongated screen atop the minimalistic (or rather absent) centre console. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    These displays have high-resolution quality as well. Lower variants of the electric Megane will make use of a smaller nine-inch display though. A large body shell also translates to additional space on the inside. There are recycled materials used inside the cabin with a promise that the Megane E-Tech is 95 per cent recyclable. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the powertrain, the single-motor setup has an output of 130bhp (96kW) and 250Nm in the lower-spec version. Meanwhile, the higher-spec Megane E-Tech puts out 220bhp (160kW) and 300Nm. This one can do 0-100kmph in 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 160kmph. The motor is fed through 40- or 60-kWh battery pack with a claimed range between 300-470 kilometres. The charging capacity includes 22kW AC and 130kW DC charging. 

    Order books for the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will open in February 2022 with sales promised to commence a month later in the European market. 

    Renault Megane Gallery

