Renault Megane E-Tech Electric teased

- Announced at the digital event in France

- Part of carmaker’s move to a more modern, greener, technological, and sustainable brand

Renault recently held its first-ever ‘Renault Talk’ – an all-digital event discussing their global vision, strategy, model offensive, and ambition for the future. At the event, the French carmaker teased their upcoming all-electric version of the Megane which will join their growing EV line-up next year.

First seen as the Megane eVision Concept last year, the production version appears to carry over most of the design traits that can be seen in the few teaser images. It wears the new Renault logo which will be seen on all cars rolling out next year. The full-width LED strip running across the tailgate joining the sleek tail lamp design is similar to the one seen on the Concept.

We also get to see the all-digital instrument cluster and a conjoined infotainment screen in the teaser images with an interesting looking air-vent sitting between the two screens. The minimalistic centre console is unique with few buttons mounted on the tapering centre display and a tray for a smartphone that is probably integrated with a wireless charger. The rest of the centre console is just a large storage area with two cup holders and more space seen on the floating armrest and below it. There’s also a contrast golden stitching seen on the upholstery and the door pads.

Part of The Alliance, the Megane electric will be based on the CMF-EV platform which is jointly developed with Nissan. This means it will share its underpinnings with the recently-revealed Nissan Ariya with similar powertrain choices. Renault has remained tightlipped about any other technical detail of the Megane E-Tech.

We could see the production version of the Renault Megane electric before the end of this year with sales promised to commence sometime in 2022.