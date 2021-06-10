CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Alcazar to be launched in India on 18 June, 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    577 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar to be launched in India on 18 June, 2021

    - Will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines

    - Available with a six and seven-seat layout

    While Hyundai has officially started accepting bookings for the upcoming Alcazar SUV, it is now likely that the carmaker will launch and announce the prices of its new three-row on 18 June, 2021. The Alcazar will be offered with two engines, six variants, and six colours to choose from; details of which can be read here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Dimension-wise, the Alcazar has an extended wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is a full 150mm longer than the Creta. The outcome is more room and space for the second-row occupants as well as a third-row to accommodate two more passengers. As for the design, it gets a revised front grille with tweaked bumper-mounted LED headlamps, fore and aft skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps connected by a chrome bar. The Alcazar is offered with six exterior shades – Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, and Polar White. The latter two can also be had with a contrast black roof. 

    The attention-grabbing highlight of the Alcazar’s cabin is the Cognac Brown and Black theme that is splashed on the dashboard, door pads, and continues on the upholstery as well. The one-touch tip and tumble function for the second-row seats makes accessing the third row effortless. Other features include the large touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected tech, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a massive panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, air purifier, and a Bose sound system. For more details on the Alcazar’s interior, click here.

    Second Row Seats

    The Alcazar will be offered in six variants – Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The powertrains on duty include a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 113bhp/250Nm torque and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 157bhp/171Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Alcazar, upon its launch, will rival against the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and the MG Hector Plus

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-ready Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied ahead of debut
     Next 
    Jeep three-row SUV begins testing in India

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    ₹ 2.43 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar to be launched in India on 18 June, 2021