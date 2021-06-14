CarWale
    Coronavirus pandemic: Toyota to set up an oxygen generating plant

    Ninad Ambre

    - New oxygen plant in Bidadi

    - To be set up at TKM's Community Health Centre

    - Will also cater to Ramanagara district hospitals

    In a bid to enhance the oxygen supply and help the Government during this Covid-19 crisis, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that they will soon set up an oxygen plant. It will be situated at its Community Health Centre (CHC), Bidadi, near Bengaluru.

    This initiative is in addition to the oxygen concentrators that were handed over by TKM to the Government of Karnataka and the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. The upcoming oxygen plant is expected to be ready by this November and will be equipped with the latest technology. This includes a bottling facility and will have a capacity to generate approximately 50 cylinders per day.

    TKM had earlier announced their plan of upgrading and building a modern CHC with an investment of Rs 120 million. This new oxygen plant will augment their infrastructure and not just ensure oxygen for Bidadi, but supplement oxygen supply to government hospitals in Ramanagara district as well. The carmaker continues to pledge its full support to the Government in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. And, it's indeed great to see many automobile manufacturers pitching in to help in this time of crisis.

