2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Engine, transmission and specs described

Mercedes-Benz GLA was launched in the nation a couple of weeks ago. The all-new premium compact SUV is bigger and better than its predecessor and it also comes with a wide range of features and more importantly new engines. Here we tell you everything about the three different engines offered in the new GLA.

Engines

Let us learn about the smallest displacement engine Mercedes-Benz offers in India, the 1.3-litre petrol. The German automaker had jointly developed this engine along with Renault and Nissan and it was codenamed M282. A 1,332cc inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor makes 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000rpm. This engine sends all the power to the front axle. Presently, the M282 is only available in the A-Class Limousine apart from the GLA.

Here is a commonly used diesel engine in almost all Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles. This a newish 2.0-litre diesel motor that replaced the OM651. It is fully made of aluminium and has steel pistons with a nanoslide coating. The engine also uses a fourth-generation common-rail direct ignition system.

It is said to be more compact and lighter than its predecessor. The main purpose of building this motor was to meet future emission norms and it somewhat helped improve the fuel economy, lower noise and vibrations.

A 1,950cc inline four-cylinder diesel engine (OM654) that produces 188bhp at 3,800rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600rpm. Mercedes-Benz uses the same engine with a tune-up in other cars such as the A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLC Coupe and GLE.

This 2.0-litre petrol engine is offered with the A250 sold in international markets, codenamed M260. However, the carmaker has revamped the 2.0-litre motor and transformed it into a performance-oriented engine that delivers more power and torque than the standard variant. Besides, the engine has a twin-scroll turbocharger. Mercedes-Benz offers this engine only in the GLA 35 and the A35 in the country.

It is a 1,991cc inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 302bhp at 5,88rpm and 400Nm of torque between 3,000 and 4,000rpm.

Transmissions

The 1.3-litre petrol engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Mercedes-Benz calls it 7G-Tronic. This transmission uses two clutches instead of a single one. Both the clutches are controlled electronically and individually. In dual-clutch transmissions, each clutch operates either an odd or even number of gears and hence the gears are changed without interrupting the power that goes from engine to transmission. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre diesel motor is coupled with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, named 8G-Tronic.

Lastly, the 2.0-litre petrol engine fitted into the AMG GLA 35 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Although it appears the same as aforementioned this one is tweaked in order to make it even faster and smoother between the gear changes. Mercedes-Benz calls it AMG SpeedShift DCT 8G.

Features

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the GLA with ample features such as active brakes, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, Pre-Safe, electronic stability program, seven airbags and attention assist, driving modes, multibeam LED headlamps and so on. Mercedes-Benz also offers eight years of warranty on the engine and transmission.