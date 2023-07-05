MG Motor India retails 5,125 units in June 2023

- MG records a Y-o-Y growth of 14 per cent

- Astor's colour palette was revised last month

Morris Garages sales in June 2023

MG Motor India sold a total of 5,125 units in the domestic market in June 2023. The company retailed 4,504 units, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 14 per cent. In May this year, the brand launched the Gloster BlackStorm Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor India faces disruption in production

According to MG, its supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy. At the same time, it expects customer demand to gain momentum following monsoons as India gears up for a long festive season.

MG latest updates

Last month, Morris Garages India rejigged the colour options of the Astor mid-size SUV. The carmaker removed the Spice Orange offering and has introduced a new dual-tone option of Candy White with a black roof. Further, the company has launched the Havana Grey colour that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.