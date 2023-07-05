Maruti Invicto launched in India; live updates

The Invicto will be solely powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 173bhp and 209Nm of torque. This mill will come mated to an e-CVT unit.

The Invicto gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, but retrains the same masculine profile of the Hycross.

Here is our first glimpse of the Invicto. As we predicted, Maruti has given this rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross a new face.

Invicto will be the 8th product from Nexa chain. It will be their new flagship and join the likes of Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and the discontinued S-Cross.

The Invicto will be Maruti's second offering to be a stong hybrid vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki will launch its first EV by 2025 and plans to have six BEVs in its line-up by 2030.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, announced that the SUVs have helped the company to achieve 11.5 per cent growth in just one year.