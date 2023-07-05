Maruti Invicto launched in India; live updates

To get Hybrid only powertrain
The Invicto will be solely powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 173bhp and 209Nm of torque. This mill will come mated to an e-CVT unit.
New alloy wheels
The Invicto gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, but retrains the same masculine profile of the Hycross.
First glimpse of the Invicto
Here is our first glimpse of the Invicto. As we predicted, Maruti has given this rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross a new face.
Invicto will be the 8th product from Nexa
Invicto will be the 8th product from Nexa chain. It will be their new flagship and join the likes of Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and the discontinued S-Cross.
2nd strong hybrid
The Invicto will be Maruti's second offering to be a stong hybrid vehicle.
Six EVs by 2030
Maruti Suzuki will launch its first EV by 2025 and plans to have six BEVs in its line-up by 2030.
SUV shares in Maruti's sales
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, announced that the SUVs have helped the company to achieve 11.5 per cent growth in just one year.
Invicto launch
The Maruti Invicto will be launched today and the prices will be announced soon. We are live at the event and we will bring you all the updates from the venue as they happen.