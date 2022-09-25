MG Motor India opens a new 3S dealership facility in Kannur

- MG will open another dealer facility in Kerala by end of the year

- The company currently has a total of 18 touchpoints in Kerala

MG Motor India has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of a new 3S facility in Kannur. Christened as MG Kannur, the facility includes a showroom and service centre. Simultaneously, the dealership also extended its support to Thanal Home Kannur by providing special chairs for the residents under the MG Sewa initiative.

MG operates a total of 18 touchpoints in Kerala and plans to add one more facility by the end of the year. The carmaker has 320 centres across India to date. Earlier this month, the brand increased the prices of the Astor, Hector, and Hector Plus. It will also introduce the Hector facelift in India by the end of the year.

Commenting on the occasion, Nirav Modi, Dealer Principal, MG Kannur, said, “We aim to create a new standard for customer service in the region, aligning with MG’s vision on the future of automotive retail. The latest facility further builds on innovative digital tools to deliver differentiated experiences to our customers.”

