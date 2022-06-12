Living With MG ZS EV

How practical is it?

Appearance-wise, the lack of grille on the ZS EV surely turns heads. And on the inside, it looks and feels like any conventional car. There’s an all-black cabin which feels snug and expensive. The leather-draped seats are large and supportive in all the right areas and are electrically adjustable as well. Even the ergonomics of the ZS EV’s cabin are spot on and all the controls are easy to reach and operate.

On the centre console, there’s a circular dial for an engaging drive with three toggle switches — all finished in brushed metal that looks and feels premium. We like how the wide touchscreen panel is tilted towards the driver. It’s got a smooth and simple interface with good touch sensitivity. But there are delays at times and it’s slow to react to certain inputs.

Moreover, the front passenger finds the screen at a weird angle. And the lower part of the centre console hinders the leg room as well. Whether or not you have a phone with wireless charging, the charging pad in the centre console is handy to put away your phone conveniently. For practicality, there’s sliding storage which reveals two cup holders on the centre console, and there’s usable storage under the armrest too.

Move to the second row, and it’s surprisingly easy to get in and out. There’s a decent amount of space even for three at the back and sufficient leg room as well. Similar to the front seats, the seats at the back offer good contour and support and even the under-thigh support is better than expected. That said, the protruding back isn’t comfortable for middle passengers, especially for longer journeys. But without the third passenger, you can put the centre armrest down, which also has concealed cup holders. Being a modern-day car, USB ports are provided at the back, conveniently placed below the air vents.

Lastly, the boot space of 448 litres is quite large and usable but the boot floor isn’t very deep. Also, if you have large or heavy luggage, you’d have to heave it over to a high-loading lip.